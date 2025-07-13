Antiviral in
How Effective is cloud certifications?
I am SE / Sr SE with 7+ YoE, but at entry level job (at least I feel like) (due to recent master's graduation, new job search during pandemic / layoffs etc).
does getting advanced certifications like solutions Architect will post by profile to principle engineer?
currently I am working in Azure Eco system ( it's been only 1 year in azure, rest in AWS) - most of cloud providers have equivalent things
thinking of doing: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/credentials/certifications/azure-solutions-architect/
kindly provide your input as SE Manger , especially if you have worked in hiring Sr / leadership roles. -
But I’ve met plenty of AWS experts (myself included) that don’t have a single certificate.
If you feel it’s worthwhile, go for it. If you can demonstrate the skills in another fashion, then that also works.