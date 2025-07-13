Antiviral in  
How Effective is cloud certifications?

I am SE / Sr SE with 7+ YoE, but at entry level job (at least I feel like) (due to recent master's graduation, new job search during pandemic / layoffs etc).


does getting advanced certifications like solutions Architect will post by profile to principle engineer?


currently I am working in Azure Eco system ( it's been only 1 year in azure, rest in AWS) - most of cloud providers have equivalent things


thinking of doing: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/credentials/certifications/azure-solutions-architect/


kindly provide your input as SE Manger , especially if you have worked in hiring Sr / leadership roles. -

sdnNerdSoftware Engineer at Amazona day ago
I don’t think it’s a one size fits all scenario. Certificates can be good to show potential employers your willingness to learn and the breadth of your knowledge.

But I’ve met plenty of AWS experts (myself included) that don’t have a single certificate.

If you feel it’s worthwhile, go for it. If you can demonstrate the skills in another fashion, then that also works.
