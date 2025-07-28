Wells Fargo Salary Negotiation

Poll

I have 2 years of experience in a product based MNC. I got an offer for the Software Engineer role at Wells Fargo with a compensation of 23L annually.





What would be a fair compensation to negotiate? I got a 30% hike on my current company's compensation, is that too less and can wells fargo afford to pay more?





I also have an offer from a startup company for 28L, should i leverage it to get a better pay here?