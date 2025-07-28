ppg1234 in
Poll
Wells Fargo Salary Negotiation
I have 2 years of experience in a product based MNC. I got an offer for the Software Engineer role at Wells Fargo with a compensation of 23L annually.
What would be a fair compensation to negotiate? I got a 30% hike on my current company's compensation, is that too less and can wells fargo afford to pay more?
I also have an offer from a startup company for 28L, should i leverage it to get a better pay here?
Closed
21 participants
3
1681
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
It's always jarring to me to see how engineers get paid in India compared to America or even Europe. Really makes me realize how good we have it here in the US.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,527