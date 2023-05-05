S g in
Can I move to A.I from non A.I experience ?
I am a Sr architect in a banking company(non A.I)
1) Is it beneficial to transition towards the field of AI considering the current movement towards it?
2) If yes, what is the learning curve for acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge for AI?
3) Is it possible to transfer within the same company to work in the field of AI?
4) Will I be able to attain the same level as an architect, or will I need to start from the beginning if I transition to AI?
19g616kzzux7bbSoftware Engineering Manager
I moved from solution architect to ML engineering manager a year ago but moved from big corporate to startup
8
19g616kzzux7bbSoftware Engineering Manager
I had no AI experience and I learned while designing AI solution , my team are mixes of ML engineers and devOps and we have another team for research.
3
