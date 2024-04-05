kapple14 in
⑆ Is the quality of GitHub issues good?
Is it just me, or does anyone else feel unsure about the quality of GitHub issues? Many lack labels, have sloppy descriptions and are missing clear problem statements.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Most of the time it's volunteers creating issues. Also often it's users that just aren't sophisticated so the quality of questions is low.
3
kapple14Software Engineer
Non sophisticated users? Do you have a specific example in mind? If I understand correctly you see the problem with the issue creator who does not want to spend too much time because he is disappointed with the repo?
