DDD Concepts

Do big tech companies use DDD (Domain Driven Design) at large scale or companies do not care whether you know DDD or not?
A good article i came across about this emphasized that this is ONLY useful when there are major systems that need to be designed and built and there is time and people resources to go about it the right way. so id argue yes- https://blog.thelonearchitect.com/a-gentle-introduction-to-domain-driven-design-dc7cc169b1d
If you’re interested in DDD and architecture, they curated a list of books at the end of the article. Pasted here for convenience. I have not read them but very interested just like you Learning Domain-Driven Design by Vlad Khononov : a very well architected and well though guide through DDD, an easy read that goes straight to the point. Clean Architecture by Robert C. Martin : part of the material is complex (especially the components architecture and they relation) but most stays readable. This is the book that made me tick a lot. Implementing Domain-Driven Design by Vaughn Vernon : the red book, a project-oriented approach. Pretty thorough but a lot, hell a lot of verbosity. Patterns of Enterprise Application Architecture by Martin Fowler : some say it’s a little bit outdated, but half the patterns remain the basis for a lot of frameworks (Symfony, ASP.Net…). The Active Record comes from here. Domain Driven-Design by Eric Evans : the emblematic blue book, I still believe it’s too dense and hard to take as a first step. Also, the order of the subjects are somehow suboptimal. But it’s still the most complete resource.
