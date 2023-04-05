refer61614 in
Kids Extracarricular Spend Getting Out of Hand
First world problems, I know, but how much do you all end up spending on kids extracarriculuar activities?
I'm finding thats its really starting to add up. With two kids in swimming, gymnastics, and a supplemental math program, its crossing $700 per month for me in the bay area.
Are others in the same boat? Feel like I could trade in my humble commuter for a Porche at this price point instread of all this.
8
2747
Sort by:
WaigongCainSoftware Engineer
Give your kid the childhood you want them to have is all I’ll say. Money doesn’t matter if they enjoy it and if you can afford it…
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,471