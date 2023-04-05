Kids Extracarricular Spend Getting Out of Hand

First world problems, I know, but how much do you all end up spending on kids extracarriculuar activities?





I'm finding thats its really starting to add up. With two kids in swimming, gymnastics, and a supplemental math program, its crossing $700 per month for me in the bay area.





Are others in the same boat? Feel like I could trade in my humble commuter for a Porche at this price point instread of all this.