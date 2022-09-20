ImJustHere in
Good offer?
Got an offer for a Project/Program Manager II role. IC3.
Focused on tech training but a non-technical role.
6 years of experience across training, sustem implementation, and business analytics for an insurance company.
Base: 105
10% sign on bonus
15% yearly bonus
hissagi8Data Engineer
kinda hard to compare without more info tbh. this is a table that could help https://www.levels.fyi/t/program-manager?countryId=254&country=254&limit=100&sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=DESC&yoeChoice=custom&offset=0&minYoe=5&maxYoe=6
