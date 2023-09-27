I built a job-scrapping website for students!
Having graduated last year, I personally experienced how hard it was to find "student-friendly" jobs on the market, especially after the tech laid off.
Therefore, I've been working on a passion project, a website named JobPulse to scrape SDE jobs for students, both new grad roles and internships. The goal is to help any fresh grad like myself.
Sharing the website with the community:) Hopefully, it can help you too.
JobPulse: Latest Tech Job Openings for Students
JobPulse is a job tracker for students seeking roles in the tech industry, updating every 24 hours. We track and filter entry-level positions from top tech companies, so that you wouldn't miss out on the best opportunities. With daily updates, we deliver curated roles specifically tailored for new graduates. Say goodbye to endless searching and let JobPulse bring you the finest positions in the industry!