Walmart tech layoffs - 1,500 jobs eliminated

"Walmart is cutting corporate staff in the company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and other offices... The company is eliminating some jobs on its global technology team"





Didn't Trump say something about tariffs and making new jobs or something? Walmart laying people off to cut costs apparently wasn't included in that conversation huh





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-05-21/walmart-eliminates-about-1-500-jobs-on-technology-team?leadSource=reddit_wall