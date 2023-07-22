Anand Dhawan in
Salary expectation
How much salary should i expect or ask for if applying to good startups or big 5?
YOE: 1
Current CTC: 13lpa
Core expertise- client-side library development (TS/JS)
alstein35Program Manager
Don't worry about compensation now. Just aim for companies that pay well and the compensation will work itself out. If I can help further, reach out to me here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjstein/
1
himehimeSoftware Engineer
thats horrible advice, if you don't care about your salary at any point in your career you run the risk of being underpaid for years.
2
