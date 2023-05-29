souravyuvraj in
Role switch
I am a software developer with 2.5YOE I am looking to transition from SDE to ML(specific data engineer )/Blockchain developer. I like both fields and have some hands-on experience in both of them. what would you suggest I should choose? I am looking for WLB and ease of getting free-lancing jobs in future as my main criteria.
ifihtFull-Stack Software Engineer
if you want a hot open source project to contribute to, try rocketpool: https://docs.rocketpool.net/overview/
ifihtFull-Stack Software Engineer
They have a super friendly community on discord and their documentation is solid, if you're interested in learning Solidity
