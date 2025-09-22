boulderingnerd in
Nvidia invests $100B in OpenAI
Straight after that Intel deal, Nvidia sure is making a strong case to replace Netflix in the FAANG acronym lol.
Huge deals one after the other
https://www.wsj.com/tech/nvidia-openai-100-billion-deal-data-centers-d2f85cae?mod=author_content_page_1_pos_1
6
4815
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Feels like we're headed toward one company controlling all the advanced AI. Nvidia and OpenAI already dominate; if regulators don't step in, we could be seeing the start of an AI monopoly, especially since Microsoft is already so involved
4
gonzocodesMobile (iOS + Android)
What about Anthropic? They’ve been dominating the enterprise side of things.
