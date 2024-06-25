kalos45 in
Meta EM Remote Hiring UK - Not Really
Hello I just got off the phone with Meta recruiter and was basically turned down as I was not willing to do hybrid in London and relocate despite the job being listed as remote. He explained there has been a shift in Policy in Meta to only hire on-site
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah they probably list the job as remote just to get applicants and then bait and switch them at the end.

kalos45Technical Project Manager
You would think they don't have a shortage of high quality candidates...A bit annoying, but the recruiter at least was upfront and professional about it.

