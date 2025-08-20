trashcan in
Companies to target for IC5
I have 5 years of experience. I want to target senior software engineer (IC5), which companies would allow me to interview for IC5 with 5 years of experience.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
With 5 YOE, you’ll probably get IC4 at FAANG and IC5 at a lot of unicorns or smaller public companies. If IC5 is the goal, target mid-size firms or teams that are scaling fast, since they need senior engineers sooner.
