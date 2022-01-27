Would you rather join a strong startup or a FAANG?

As startups start to pay much more competitively for talent, it almost seems like it's not even worth joining a FAANG anymore. Startups also seem more fun, dynamic, and cohesive with a smaller team. Most startups are also open to remote, some even experimenting with 4 day work weeks: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/x7nnlp/which-companies-offer-a-4-day-work-week





Wondering what the main benefits of FAANG are anymore