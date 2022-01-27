undertone in
Would you rather join a strong startup or a FAANG?
As startups start to pay much more competitively for talent, it almost seems like it's not even worth joining a FAANG anymore. Startups also seem more fun, dynamic, and cohesive with a smaller team. Most startups are also open to remote, some even experimenting with 4 day work weeks: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/x7nnlp/which-companies-offer-a-4-day-work-week
Wondering what the main benefits of FAANG are anymore
19g615kywrs6i2Software Engineer
Depends on where you are in your career. For entry level engineers I think its important to learn some process, coding practices etc from bigger orgs. Once you're comfortable, join a startup because the pay is almost the same these days For experienced engineers, startups make more sense due to lack bureaucracy and more interesting/challenging engineering work
SushiSoftware Engineer
I agree! Senior devs tend to leave for startups, but it's pretty rare for a young talent to join a startup. It is a lot of stress and not for everyone.
