ICY25251 in
Poll
Sales to Engineering
I am a SaaS Seller at a top tech company who wants to transition out of sales into engineering.
My dilemma is chosing the best path between Cybersecurity Engineer, Cloud Engineer or Software Engineer. I am looking for a career that has a high potential of stability (lower chance of layoffs).
Can anyone give me some insights on what would be the best path for long-term success? Thanks in advance.
Select one
35 participants
2
974
Sort by:
jknocekSoftware Engineer a day ago
Before I got too worked up about specialty I'd be focused on learning general software engineering.
4
ICY25251Sales Engineer a day ago
Well said. I appreciate your feedback!
About
Public
Tech
Members
692,921