Sales Engineer 2 days ago

Sales to Engineering

I am a SaaS Seller at a top tech company who wants to transition out of sales into engineering.

My dilemma is chosing the best path between Cybersecurity Engineer, Cloud Engineer or Software Engineer. I am looking for a career that has a high potential of stability (lower chance of layoffs).

Can anyone give me some insights on what would be the best path for long-term success? Thanks in advance.

jknocekSoftware Engineer a day ago
Before I got too worked up about specialty I'd be focused on learning general software engineering.
4
ICY25251Sales Engineer a day ago
Well said. I appreciate your feedback!

