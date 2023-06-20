Telephonica in  
Project Manager  

Master of record electrical engineer. Expected compensation.

Electrical engineer and master electrician as master of record. What is the expected pay? Lead equipment troubleshooting, product aquisition, electrical compliance, project manager for any and all electrical installation both within the facility, and OEM equipment.

What is the expected compensation?

Thanks,
1
972
Sort by:
cheesymanHardware Engineer  
I'd expect between $80k-$100k, but I could be off
1

About

Public

Manufacturing

Members

1,115