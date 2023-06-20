Telephonica in
Master of record electrical engineer. Expected compensation.
Electrical engineer and master electrician as master of record. What is the expected pay? Lead equipment troubleshooting, product aquisition, electrical compliance, project manager for any and all electrical installation both within the facility, and OEM equipment.
What is the expected compensation?
cheesymanHardware Engineer
I'd expect between $80k-$100k, but I could be off
