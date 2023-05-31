19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Coding assessment
I have a coding assessment test with Two Sigma,SIG and Hudson trading,Optiver(equity analyst)Has anyone taken an assessment test with them ? And what should i expect and how did you prepare for it?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Not sure about the others, but pretty sure HRT uses LC, mainly medium. Don't rush the solutions, make sure you're detailed
19g616l0lmwvo9Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University
Thank you
