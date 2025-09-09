Applepmmaster in
I am looking out for a job change with 4 Years of Product Manager
I have extensive experience of 11+ years combining 4 years of PM role with India's leading Bank.
Any lead for job will be a great.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
I've heard some good things about HiringCafe for finding jobs. It's a pretty new site that doesn't allow anyone to actually post jobs to the board, so you don't get tons of those fake or expired jobs like on LinkedIn. It's purely a job search engine. I've never used it for jobs outside of America but I'm sure it'll have a lot of postings for India too: https://hiring.cafe/
