How to be best prepared for Software Engineering Manager roles at FAANG?
I want to apply for software engineering manager roles but not sure how to best prepare for these interviews? I have work d on software architecture and development side of things and also manage a team.
I have never interviewed outside for engineering manager roles and wanted to k ow if they expect you to go through a coding challenge?
CoastersSoftware Engineering Manager
My experience was one leadership interview followed by coding interview, and a systems design interview, followed by a second leadership interview.
