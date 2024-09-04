Donotwanttoreveal in
Google warsaw vs Meta London
Need suggestion:
I am in TM in Meta. However, I have planned already to join Google. Visa and all will take around 5-6 months. Can I ask Meta upfront that I won't go ahead with TM right now, but after joining Google and letting 3-4 months pass by, if I don't like, I will come back to Meta. Considering interview results are valid for 1 year, I still should have validity for 3 months or so
Does this look like an idea I should pursue?
The biggest worry is you possibly burning a bridge with Google. Leaving after a few months is a lot better than backing out of an offer or leaving within a few weeks, so it might not be an issue, but I feel like it might impact your future hiring if you want to go back to Google
Thanks for the reply. I don't intend to leave google. Only if I really really don't like Warsaw or Google in those 3 months, I would choose that path.
However, do you recommend me to be upfront with Meta? I worry that Meta might not take it positively and just remove me from the loop. Or shall I just go for TM with Meta and pretend that I didn't like it
