Any breach penalty for Amazon?
I'm waiting for offers from different tech companies, and have got the Amazon's offer yet it's not my No 1 dream offer.
Question: Any tip how to extend the process of offer signing? Is there any breach penalty （$ penalty or balcklist of Amazon?) if signing Amazon's offer then breaching before joining?
Thanks!
I used to recruit there and there wasn't any sort of blacklist or penalty for situations like that, but we did note it in your candidate profile and recruiters will often look at those notes for the future in deciding whether or not they want to try and reach out to you. So it can cause some concerns, usually after a couple of years, it's basically irrelevant. If you have a good relationship with your recruiter, then you can be transparent that you had a new opportunity come up that you couldn't turn down, but otherwise, I'd suggest being vague when you give the reason. My first suggestion though would be to find out how long you have to consider the offer. What level is it at?
Thanks a lot! It’s L6 IC, the thing is that the comp is not that attractive, even with exceptional approval, it can only exceed x% of my original package. And I’m waiting for other offers which may need another 1-2 months (given Amazon’s interview is too efficient). Any suggestion on holding the offer for 1-2 months before signing? Thanks.
