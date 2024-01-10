Programmer092013 in
High-paying globally-remote companies
I'm considering temporarily moving outside the US to a country with a, comparitavely, super low cost of living. Does anyone have suggestions for SWE roles that have this flexibility?
Note: I know my current company already doesn't allow this
assfaSoftware Engineer
Deel, Gitlav, Zapier, Buffer, Puzzle Financial are some of the remote companies coming to my mind that pays well
