First Steps - New Journey Into Tech

After completing two years of medical school I withdrew due to chronic pain. I'm now teaching myself iOS development (can't afford a bootcamp-school loans). I'm filled with a mix of excitement and worry. Here's to a lot of hard-work with a dash of luck.

Muscat 
The good thing about joining the tech industry is that there are so many free resources out there and the tech community is very helpful. Good luck with your journey! :)
