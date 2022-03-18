Samuel Jones in
First Steps - New Journey Into Tech
After completing two years of medical school I withdrew due to chronic pain. I'm now teaching myself iOS development (can't afford a bootcamp-school loans). I'm filled with a mix of excitement and worry. Here's to a lot of hard-work with a dash of luck.
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
The good thing about joining the tech industry is that there are so many free resources out there and the tech community is very helpful. Good luck with your journey! :)
