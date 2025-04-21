Arnav Gupta in
Any openings for new grads in IT?
Hi,
I am an international student on F1 VISA. I would be completing MS in CS from Purdue in May 2025. Any suggestion to land a job on OPT?
Thanks!
chuuj615Product Manager
Just a heads-up, given the current political climate and uncertainty around visa policies, it’s smart to target companies with a proven track record of sponsoring international students. Focus on bigger tech firms or international companies with a U.S. presence, since they’re more likely to navigate the H-1B process smoothly. I don't mean to scare you with this, and I'm sure you've heard the news yourself too, but just wanted you to understand how important it can be to focus on companies that are more likely to be supportive of your situation.
