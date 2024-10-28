Boomboom93 in
Senior Infosec Salary - Palo Alto
Hey guys,
I am relocating from Germany to US in next few months. My current company have an office in palo alto. My company is one of the top 10 tech companies in the world. What would be a good salary for senior level infosec person to survive there? I am sure there will be some location based salary adjustment. Not sure how much would be optimal to survive there as a single person.
Appreciate your support.
Thanks
