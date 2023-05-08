BrooklynBroke in
Could you write a blog post about New Features Implemented in 2023 and what you plan to add in 2024?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
It’s a good idea, we’re starting to do this with our monthly newsletter that we send out. We plan to highlight our new features and drop any insight we’ve collected through our services.
2
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Thanks for the feedback here, BrooklynBroke! I'll do what I can to post more in the community when we update features too!
