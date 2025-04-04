How many of you actually use agents

Poll

I keep hearing how great agents are and have tried multiple times to use them either via Cursor, Continue, or building my own agentic workflows using MCP. I've not once had a good experience with them and it's kind of confirming my philosophy of using AI for the breadth of tools/libraries/ideas out there to use, but still having to go in and read the manuals/docs/theory if I actually want to use them. I think my main problem with agents is the fact they're just too dumb to get out of very simple holes of which even a non technical person could eventually get out of and the fact that they just spam spaghetti code (but that's a given) with duplicate code blocks everywhere throughout dead simple codebases.





Recently I've reverted back to just using the ChatGPT web interface and Ollama through the terminal and have found that I have much better productivity this way than when I was trying to force AI directly into my IDE, even with just tab complete. For instance, I found that I would often have to rewrite entire sections of my codebase with autocomplete type extensions because the tab complete would make assumptions about the end product or I just flat out was lazy and didn't fully think about how the code could have been better organized. I think that's a natural occurrence in any codebase but that it was occurring drastically more when using autocomplete.





Before I jump too far off overboard with confirmation bias though I just want to ask the community, have you ever used agents which actually improved your productivity or is it all just techbro hype? And I'm also curious about the demographics of the current community here when it comes to using AI.







