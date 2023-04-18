mrawesome983 in
Freeze instead of offer
I've been going through the hiring process for a science and tech job. We got past the final interview which I was flown out for, references checked out, was all set up with HR with only 3 days before the final offer.
I was then told the hiring is frozen by upper management and they can't move forward with any offer even though funding is available.
I put so much work into this. I'm so tired.
madscience
Dang, so sorry to hear it. Ton of effort for them to just freeze, but at least it wasn't a straight up rejection. What was their reasoning for freezing if it wasn't budget? I assume team priorities changing or something?
mrawesome983
I am not sure the reasons they gave me are the reasons it is happening. Even if they are it doesn't make any sense. There are plenty of job postings still up as well. Honestly it feels worse than rejection.
