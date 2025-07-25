Sam in
Choices Overload (°•°)
Too many rivers to swim in! Or should I focus to dive deep into one?
I think for a data science enthusiast, Kaggle is most popular and best platform but I am open to something that is not that popular although have an amazing content, community and culture in this field. I am a student still so I am looking forward to hear from the people who are already working in data science and has relevant experience with these platforms.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
As someone in the field, I’d say pick one platform to dive into for a few months. Kaggle is great, but the key is consistency. Don’t spread yourself too thin. Focus on learning how to clean data, build solid models, and explain your results that matters more than which platform you’re using.
