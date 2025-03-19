Not Sure what do to next?

Poll

Hey everyone, I’d love to get some insights from those in the AI/ML space. I’m 26 years old with a Bachelor’s in Medical Science (B.Med.Sc) but I’ve realized that I don’t want to become a doctor. Instead, my passion lies in building algorithms, working with machine learning (ML), and AI, particularly in applications that intersect with biology and biotech.





I’m considering a few possible routes to strengthen my computational skills and transition fully into this field:

1. PhD in Computational Biology – Could allow me to dive deep into research and work on AI-driven biological problems, but I’m concerned about the time commitment and whether it’s the best way to gain strong engineering skills.

2. MSc in Bioinformatics / Computational Biology – A shorter option than a PhD, but would it provide enough hands-on experience in ML/AI to make me competitive for AI-focused roles in the industry?

3. BSc in Computer Science – Would give me a strong CS foundation, but feels like a step backward at my age. However, it might be the best way to gain strong software engineering and ML skills.





My goal is to become a top researcher and algorithm developer in AI/ML, particularly in biotech or synthetic biology. Given my background, what would be the smartest path to maximize my opportunities in AI-driven biology and algorithm development?





Would love to hear from people who made a similar transition!