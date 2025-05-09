nklclr in
What's the salary range for Senior Principal Product Development Manager (i9) in Dell Taiwan?
I know there are multuple factors involved. But is it possible to get 3.5 Million NTD annual basepay for Senior Principal Product Development Manager (i9) in Dell? I have 14 years of experiece overall.
chuuj615Product Manager
There isn't heavy data specifically on this role, company, AND location, but there is one submission to levels.fyi that matches what you're looking for: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/0f9a9af0-dad0-480b-8fac-62a4ecc39f2d Basically exactly what you said: i9 Product Manager at Dell Taiwan, submitted in September 2024, making 3.2M NTD. So not quite 3.5M, but if this data point is standard with other offers, then it seems possible. The thing is, this is literally the only data point I could find on levels that shows this, so it might not be a standard offer. Feel free to look through the Senior PMs in Taiwan link for yourself here too: https://www.levels.fyi/t/product-manager/levels/senior/locations/taiwan
