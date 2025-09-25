Feeling worried and scared about the future and need advice desperately.

I got laid off last year October 2024 and after that apart from 2 freelance projects and one contract gig I did from March - may I've not been able to manage to get a solid full time role. I am from Asia and I'm seeking advice.





My interviews aren't going anywhere and for the ones that go well they'd reject me for arbitrary reasons maybe I got one question wrong or something like that and stuff.





Can you guys help me where I'm going wrong and I definitely welcome any CV advice like how should I tailor my CV and more.





Years of experience : 1.5 YOE

Tech Stack : Python, Golang, Node.js, Azure Cloud, SQL, Generative AI, Langchain, Langgraph, Langsmith, VectorDB - ChromaDB