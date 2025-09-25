JackOLantern in
Feeling worried and scared about the future and need advice desperately.
I got laid off last year October 2024 and after that apart from 2 freelance projects and one contract gig I did from March - may I've not been able to manage to get a solid full time role. I am from Asia and I'm seeking advice.
My interviews aren't going anywhere and for the ones that go well they'd reject me for arbitrary reasons maybe I got one question wrong or something like that and stuff.
Can you guys help me where I'm going wrong and I definitely welcome any CV advice like how should I tailor my CV and more.
Years of experience : 1.5 YOE
Tech Stack : Python, Golang, Node.js, Azure Cloud, SQL, Generative AI, Langchain, Langgraph, Langsmith, VectorDB - ChromaDB
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
With 1.5 years of experience, most companies will still see you as entry-level, so they’ll often hold out for someone with a very specific skill fit. That’s why rejections may feel “arbitrary.” A couple things might help: - For your CV, highlight measurable impact instead of just listing tech stack (e.g., “built X feature that improved performance by Y%” or “deployed pipeline that cut processing time by Z hours”). - Tailor each application to the role’s keywords. Recruiters and ATS filters often screen resumes before a human even sees them. - For interviews, practice explaining trade-offs and thought process clearly. A single wrong answer is usually less damaging if you show structured reasoning. Also consider smaller product companies or startups, even if comp is lower, just to get momentum again. Many people land their break into more competitive markets after building 1–2 more solid years at mid-size firms.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
One thing I’ve seen help is customizing your CV to highlight only what the JD emphasizes. For example, if the role is backend-heavy, make sure Golang + SQL are up top with project details, and leave things like Langgraph/Langsmith for a secondary section. Recruiters spend less than 30 seconds on first pass, so front-load what matters most.
