AnonUser in
Poll
Practice System Design/DSA or get bachelors degree?
Hi everyone,
Just curious for everyone's input. I was self taught and have been in the field for a couple of years now. I'm making 123k per year and I want to break the 200k+ total comp range.
Not sure if the degree is worth it or if I should just put my time and energy into getting as good as possible.
Closed
239 participants
8
5180
Sort by:
3
swetheworldoverAPI Development (Back-End)
The real kicker is that companies know don't even care what school you got your skill from. For the most part degrees mean absolutely nothing. There is no 4 four degree for VR or augment reality dev. Don't get me wrong there are some concepts of Computer Science that you must possess. In addition, algorithms and data structures is a must. Just get a handle of the core understanding. You we'll do great.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,483
If learning outside of school, nobody else will steer your learning for you. Continuous learning is always needed. School can provide structure but not everyone needs that.