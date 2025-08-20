Bilbanellabaggins in
Negotiating $270K vs $235K — risk of rescinded offer in 2025?
Hi everyone,
I feel lucky in this job market to be in the final stages of negotiating an offer and would love the community’s perspective.
The role is a Program Manager at a SaaS company (Bay Area based, hybrid). The offer details:
- Base: ~$180K
- Bonus: ~$25K (performance-based)
- Equity: ~$28K vested annually (110K+ in four years)
- Total Year 2 Comp: ~$235K
The JD listed a base range of $156K–$225K. I’ve asked about why my offer is on the lower end, and I’m considering countering at $270K total comp (base + bonus + equity). This would be about a 15% bump over their offer--this is my anchor expecting them to counter lower.
A few things to note:
- I’d be relocating from Los Angeles to the Bay Area (~$10K personal investment).
- I see this as a long-term role and want to grow with the company.
- They’ve already been flexible on start date.
My questions for the community:
- In today’s 2025 market, how risky is it to anchor at $270K vs $250K directly?
- Has anyone seen offers get rescinded just from a counter at this level?
- Do you think there is a better amount to anchor to? I feel like negotiation guidelines are no longer updated in this 2025 market.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Yeah, even though the market is more on the employer's side these days, I don't think you'd be rescinded for simply trying to negotiate as it's probably expected that you'd at least try. Plus, laying out your clear reasons like relocating means you have something beyond "hey I just want more money." Definitely think it's a good idea to try negotiating, I don't think they'd go all the way to rescind you without warning
I will say that having a counter offer is the most compelling way to make your case. You can also reach out to recruiters and tell them you’re in final stages so they will need to expedite the process. You’ll be amazed at how fast things can move when you actually have other options.