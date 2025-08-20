Negotiating $270K vs $235K — risk of rescinded offer in 2025?

Hi everyone,

I feel lucky in this job market to be in the final stages of negotiating an offer and would love the community’s perspective.





The role is a Program Manager at a SaaS company (Bay Area based, hybrid). The offer details:

Base: ~$180K

Bonus: ~$25K (performance-based)

Equity: ~$28K vested annually (110K+ in four years)

Total Year 2 Comp: ~$235K

The JD listed a base range of $156K–$225K. I’ve asked about why my offer is on the lower end, and I’m considering countering at $270K total comp (base + bonus + equity). This would be about a 15% bump over their offer--this is my anchor expecting them to counter lower.





A few things to note:

I’d be relocating from Los Angeles to the Bay Area (~$10K personal investment).

I see this as a long-term role and want to grow with the company.

They’ve already been flexible on start date.

My questions for the community: