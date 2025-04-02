Senior/ principle pm opportunities outside of AWS

After 4 years at AWS, I’m exploring new opportunities outside the company. The job market is incredibly competitive right now, and even with Amazon on my resume, it hasn’t been easy.





I’m reaching out here to tap into the power of community. If you or someone on your team is hiring a Product Manager—or if you know of any neighboring teams that are—please feel free to DM me. I’d love to connect and share my resume.





Cold applying without referrals has proven to be largely ineffective, so I truly appreciate any leads or connections you’re willing to share.





P.S. I’m not limited to Seattle and am open to roles in other locations as well.





Thank you!