Atlassian for new employees

Did anyone joined Atlassian recently may be within last 2yrs, and I heard that work culture is degrading. Is it true, scope of growth is limited?
sudo_smileSoftware Engineer at Pinterest
I’ve seen mixed reviews, but the general sentiment is that Atlassian remains a strong option if you value stability and balance. Growth might be slower than before, but people say the internal mobility and engineering culture are still solid for long-term career development.
