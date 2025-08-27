hakeem in  
Levels.fyi feature in WSJ

Levels.fyi recently got featured in The Wall Street Journal on an article discussing AI engineer pay. Wanted to share it here in case it'd spark any discussion!


“Many jobs for machine-learning engineers that require zero to a year of experience pay upward of $200,000 a year at companies like Roblox, according to Levels.fyi. The compensation-data provider has seen 42 user-submitted offers of over $1 million from AI companies. Of those, nine candidates had less than a decade of corporate workplace experience, though some might have had Ph.D.s.”


https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/ai-jobs-entry-level-salary-ab2a11c0?gaa_at=eafs&gaa_n=ASWzDAiG4RuCRaS-efoECzgwhiMyKrg6vPLrQ-9NkOJP2iujXvm_2WUHxZbPdH3Y4JQ%3D&gaa_ts=68af4cad&gaa_sig=Za0fS7U85_F2kS8gb4gMEyqKjhG88xO-UETA0qe9_jKvr0vvP5eFyRu8K_sgWVlAgnPse2XTTKZGQgl81r4iQg%3D%3D

4
2528
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google 
One of my favorite things about seeing the news cover tech salaries is seeing how they treat FAANG salaries and other big tech compensation numbers. While it's definitely a lot, $200k for a new grad is pretty normal for the top-tier of tech pay, if you scroll through Levels.fyi pretty often at least lol. Cool stuff though, congrats guys!
7
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks 
Yeah was thinking the same thing lol. Seeing these $1M+ offers are cool though, that was definitely worth covering imo
1

