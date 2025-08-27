Levels.fyi feature in WSJ

Levels.fyi recently got featured in The Wall Street Journal on an article discussing AI engineer pay. Wanted to share it here in case it'd spark any discussion!





“Many jobs for machine-learning engineers that require zero to a year of experience pay upward of $200,000 a year at companies like Roblox, according to Levels.fyi. The compensation-data provider has seen 42 user-submitted offers of over $1 million from AI companies. Of those, nine candidates had less than a decade of corporate workplace experience, though some might have had Ph.D.s.”





https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/ai-jobs-entry-level-salary-ab2a11c0?gaa_at=eafs&gaa_n=ASWzDAiG4RuCRaS-efoECzgwhiMyKrg6vPLrQ-9NkOJP2iujXvm_2WUHxZbPdH3Y4JQ%3D&gaa_ts=68af4cad&gaa_sig=Za0fS7U85_F2kS8gb4gMEyqKjhG88xO-UETA0qe9_jKvr0vvP5eFyRu8K_sgWVlAgnPse2XTTKZGQgl81r4iQg%3D%3D