Xuesong Ye in
Looking for job referral with CPT/OPT status and 5 years of experience.
I have 5 years of experience in back-end development at a major tech company, working on web microservices and middleware using Java, Golang, Kafka, Elasticsearch, MySQL, and Redis. My work has involved feeds, live streaming, infrastructure, and more.
Also, I am helping a friend with 5 years of experience in MLE at a major tech company, with expertisein NLP, deep learning, PyTorch, TensorFlow, cloud, and rich business experience in recommendation, user growth, and risk control.
wallace123Software Engineering Manager
You can try requesting a referral at refermarket.com
