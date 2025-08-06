How often are you expected to just wing it without knowing anything?

I'm pretty early into my career, about 3 years in now, and I'm shocked at how little I still understand about my work and what I do.





Of course, I understand enough to not have lost my job for 3 years, but I still find it so jarring how little it feels like I actually know about my work while still being expected to deliver.





More specifically, it's the sharp contrast between school and work where in school it was entirely geared toward fully understanding the problem and learning more while at work it feels like it's all about winging it and taking care of optics.





Anybody else feel this way too?