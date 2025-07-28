19g618l2gwwp1w in
As a senior leader I feel incompetent.
I'm in this strange position where as a director of a software organization I do not know how the junior engineers do what they do. I understand the technical solutions but I'm not confident that I would be able to implement them if they asked me to.
This is causing me concern and I want to step down but it feels like I would have to go to senior engineer position to get things done if I wanted to start learning again and I don't even know why anyone would hire me.
There's too much politics and need for marketing my work at my level which is making me very stressed. I am worried that I'll get fired and will not find a job anywhere else.
Anyone dealt with this before? Suggestions on if you have an answer or if there are professional coaches who could answer.
TenuredGeek
I'd argue that it's pretty normal for everyone to have some level of insecurity with their careers, and it's not like it just goes away as you become more senior. I think you're in a great position here though. Nobody likes a leader who thinks they know it all, belittles the work of their direct reports, and generally puts people down. Of course, you don't want to lose the respect of the people around you, but by showing genuine curiosity in the way your direct reports work and building rapport with them by being a kind and supportive leader, I'm sure their reviews of you would be highly favorable and it'd be a great way to bridge that gap. We all feel some type of imposter syndrome, don't worry too much about it. Instead, ask yourself, what kind of manager do I wish I had? Then be that manager. You'll always have to do some kind of self-promo and politics stuff at work, but look beyond that.
19
19g618l2gwwp1w
Sometimes I'm genuinely not sure if I know how to solve a problem that they're facing. The best thing I can give them is a framework to solve the problem. Sometimes I'm expected to debug at their level by the organization I work for, which makes me feel that I need to switch.
