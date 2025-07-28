As a senior leader I feel incompetent.

I'm in this strange position where as a director of a software organization I do not know how the junior engineers do what they do. I understand the technical solutions but I'm not confident that I would be able to implement them if they asked me to.





This is causing me concern and I want to step down but it feels like I would have to go to senior engineer position to get things done if I wanted to start learning again and I don't even know why anyone would hire me.





There's too much politics and need for marketing my work at my level which is making me very stressed. I am worried that I'll get fired and will not find a job anywhere else.





Anyone dealt with this before? Suggestions on if you have an answer or if there are professional coaches who could answer.