I made a blunder
I'm the only employee working for my employer remotely from XXX city. While reporting my package today, I gave disclosed my location. And I'm the only employee for the company who has reported their package. 😞
Software Engineer
I haven't checked if the anonymity flag is enabled/disabled. However, I would recommend the anonymity flag be enabledby default. Giving posters the ability to disable (show) their location should be the norm; not the other way around.
