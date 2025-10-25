How can I convince hiring managers for a Paycut?

I got laid off due to my team itself being laid off and I was a highly paid software engineer earning over $200k.





I realised that my salary is quite high as per today's standards and today's market. I decided that I'd be employed especially given that I only have 2 YOE with a paycut. 2 Hiring managers and one HR out right asked me why I was willing to go down in pay and I told them I was doing it for more growth opportunities.





I just need a job and I'm not concerned about pay since I have a lot saved up from my previous job since I stayed with my parents.





How can I convince hiring managers that I'm okay with normal pay to keep my career going and how can I de-risk myself so that I don't look like a "Flight RISK" to them which I believe is their concern.

Thank you!