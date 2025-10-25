JackOLantern in  
How can I convince hiring managers for a Paycut?

I got laid off due to my team itself being laid off and I was a highly paid software engineer earning over $200k.


I realised that my salary is quite high as per today's standards and today's market. I decided that I'd be employed especially given that I only have 2 YOE with a paycut. 2 Hiring managers and one HR out right asked me why I was willing to go down in pay and I told them I was doing it for more growth opportunities.


I just need a job and I'm not concerned about pay since I have a lot saved up from my previous job since I stayed with my parents.


How can I convince hiring managers that I'm okay with normal pay to keep my career going and how can I de-risk myself so that I don't look like a "Flight RISK" to them which I believe is their concern.

rewrightingBlockchain  
The issue here is how you got to this point in the first place, looks like you volunteered information that you shouldn’t have, as in my experience most hiring managers and recruiters don’t asks what your current salary is, and if they do, you can get away by saying you’re not at liberty to share.

However, since we are here, I’ll agree with the general sentiment here and say you need to reframe your motivation to be based on alignment with the role, nothing more.
JackOLantern  
Got it I'll do this

