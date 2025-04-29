arnv6m in
ARM 28 LPA + RSUs vs Current Company 22 LPA — Need Advice
Hi everyone,
I have an offer from ARM India office for a 28 LPA package where both employer and employee PF contributions are included.
They are also offering 20 L worth of RSUs, vested over 4 years (42% after the first year, and the rest over the next three years).
Currently, I am at my present company with arounf 22 LPA gross (only employee-side PF contribution).
Wanted to get advice on:
Would it make sense to move for this opportunity?
Any insights on ARM’s work culture, growth opportunities, or any factors to be aware of?
Thanks in advance for your help!
1daydeliverySoftware Engineer
The offer from Arm seems solid, especially with the RSUs and the overall package. Arm is known for its strong work-life balance and collaborative culture, which could be a good fit if you're looking for stability and growth. However, it's worth noting that promotions might take longer compared to some other companies, so consider your long-term career goals.
2
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Agreed. The work-life balance at Arm is often highlighted by employees on Glassdoor, which is a big plus. If you're looking for a place with a supportive environment, this could be a great move
1
