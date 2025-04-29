ARM 28 LPA + RSUs vs Current Company 22 LPA — Need Advice

Poll





I have an offer from ARM India office for a 28 LPA package where both employer and employee PF contributions are included.

They are also offering 20 L worth of RSUs, vested over 4 years (42% after the first year, and the rest over the next three years).





Currently, I am at my present company with arounf 22 LPA gross (only employee-side PF contribution).





Wanted to get advice on:





Would it make sense to move for this opportunity?





Any insights on ARM’s work culture, growth opportunities, or any factors to be aware of?





Thanks in advance for your help!

Hi everyone,