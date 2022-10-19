seekingLEHP in
No PM Callback - Help?
I've been applying for numerous remote project and program manager roles, with little to no luck. I'm wondering if I either 1) need to edit my resume or 2) pay for my PMP certification to move forward. I've only recently had the actual Program Manager title in my current role, but my entire career has been had some sort of project management aspect.
Any tips on reflecting that on my resume? I have 6 years of experience to date.
4
1317
Sort by:
JackSolemnProduct Manager
The biggest thing in project and program management is showing experience - while a PMP would help, simply saying you’ve worked as a program manger for 1-2 yrs is much more valuable than a raw PMP, although PMP is industry standard in bigger companies
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,424