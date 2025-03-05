ramenenjoyer in
Fully remote roles?
I've been working fully remote for 3 years post-grad and it sucks.
I don't get all the hype around fully remote roles. I feel like I've been robbed of proper mentorship, learning through osmosis, and just generally having some more enjoyable time in the office because of seeing people face-to-face.
Maybe it's because I'm a new grad instead of someone with kids or a family where I can benefit from the extra time at home, but man I'm really pushing for a hybrid role at my next job.
reallybobmanSoftware Engineer 10 hours ago
Mentors don't grow on trees anymore. And not everyone is cut out to go off on their own into the "broader online community" and create their own networking. For some, that works great. For others, it doesn't work at all without the human connection element. That's fine - we all just need to learn what works for us and figure out how to make it happen. 3 years in, it's ok if you don't have all that figure out yet.
1) You've been gifted an opportunity to leverage remote work to improve your social life to the point office work robs you of those you love.
2) You've been gifted an opportunity with your free time to build your skills by networking and engaging with the broader online community.
You've had 3 years...
To me you sound like you want stuff to be handed down to you (via osmosis) rather than actually putting in the hard work to find a high quality mentor.