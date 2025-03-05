I've been working fully remote for 3 years post-grad and it sucks.





I don't get all the hype around fully remote roles. I feel like I've been robbed of proper mentorship, learning through osmosis, and just generally having some more enjoyable time in the office because of seeing people face-to-face.





Maybe it's because I'm a new grad instead of someone with kids or a family where I can benefit from the extra time at home, but man I'm really pushing for a hybrid role at my next job.