Personal portfolio advice

I’m creating a personal portfolio and I’d like some insight on whether or not I should have a headshot of me in the homepage of the website. Right now, it’s situated at top of the page so it’s basically the first thing you see when you launch the website (alongside some text with a typewriter function). Should I move the photo down next to the “about me” section? Are there pros/cons to having a headshot on my website?
By candid I mean while you are doing something, in your element, not a headshot. Save your headshot for LinkedIn.
As an architect I’m always drawing/building diagrams, so I liked using a photo that a coworker took of me working out a diagram on a large chalkboard. It didn’t show my face, it was taken behind me while I was unaware. The photo showed me doing the work that I love, solving problems while designing a system.