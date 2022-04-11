19g6ul1v1yopk in  
Software Engineer  

Lets keep this helpful

Since not a lot of users have joined community yet, let's make sure nobody starts a tax here like "TC or GTFO". I personally am going to make sure I do not interact with posts with even a bit of negativity.


I hate to see this become another toxic social website.

19g6vkvqlecdbSoftware Engineering Manager  
Absolutely agree. I want to keep levels as an inclusive and non toxic environment.
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase 
It's nice to finally have a chill and helpful community after encountering so many bad ones.
