Lets keep this helpful
Since not a lot of users have joined community yet, let's make sure nobody starts a tax here like "TC or GTFO". I personally am going to make sure I do not interact with posts with even a bit of negativity.
I hate to see this become another toxic social website.
Absolutely agree. I want to keep levels as an inclusive and non toxic environment.
It's nice to finally have a chill and helpful community after encountering so many bad ones.
