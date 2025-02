job after Master thesis in embedded

I am english speaking master in embedded system student. My study is going to complete in Octuber 2025. After that I have to start full time job.





I have seen many people are getting layoff and most of my seniours are just doing random job like food cafe, cleaning etc even after masters.





I want to prepare my self for the job interview. I have clear foucus that I want to get into Embedded software. But I feel like I have less skills. Please suggest me -

1- what skill should I gain.

2- From where I should learn.

3- When I should start applying for full time jobs.