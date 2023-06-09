Somerandomguy in
Hi everyone,
I am a masters graduate student and i have a decently good knowledge in deep learning and ML. I have a 10 months experience as a java developer but i want to apply for data scientist roles. What should a ms graduate should have in his/her resume to get selected for these roles. Please give me tips on starting out and please recomend wgat kind of projects will have most value.
Thanks for taking time. I greatly appriciate it.
Alexr626
As a follow up, does anyone know particular industries/companies that don't care about education level? I am a bachelor's grad in Stat and CS with (I'd argue) a master of data science level of education in ML (covered deep learning, causal ML, RL), proficiency in pytorch/scikit learn through projects, and a very similar background to OP. Any would be appreciated :)
