Hi everyone,

I am a masters graduate student and i have a decently good knowledge in deep learning and ML. I have a 10 months experience as a java developer but i want to apply for data scientist roles. What should a ms graduate should have in his/her resume to get selected for these roles. Please give me tips on starting out and please recomend wgat kind of projects will have most value.

Thanks for taking time. I greatly appriciate it.